The communities of Clarence, Bell and Dargan came together for a gathering to reflect on the third anniversary of the day the Gospers Mountain megafire devastated their villages.
Just days before Christmas, on December 21, 2019 the fire destroyed a total of 32 homes. It was the most property loss in the Lithgow LGA due to the fire.
The evening consisted of refreshments, speeches from members of the Association of Bell, Clarence and Dargan (ABCD inc.) and Mayor, Maree Statham.
Attendee, Antonia Ravesi said the evening was an acknowledgment to the ongoing recovery process for the community.
"It's really important for the community. I think a lot of people had the opportunity to come together and to remember that we all survived and to also acknowledge the loss and the grief that people have experienced through the fires," Ms Ravesi said.
"I think to also acknowledge the resilience in the recovery process. It's pretty incredible."
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee said the gathering was important for the community to come together and reflect on three years since the devastating fires.
"I personally can remember the day Lithgow went up like it was yesterday. It's permanently ingrained into my mind and I know that everyone here is exactly the same except they've had to live through the before, the after and the whole rebuilding process," Mr Gee said.
I think it was important for everybody to come together, catch up and share their stories about how they are going, how they've been able to move on, some of the difficulties they've faced."
It really brings home that recovery from disasters like bushfires and floods takes a long time. It takes years. Three years on and we're still recovering in this area and the community is still coming together."
