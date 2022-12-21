Lithgow shines as residents showcase their Christmas trees

As Santa makes his final preparations to leave the North Pole, residents in Lithgow have set their trees up and are ready for his visit.
The Mercury have received some lovely photos of beautiful trees this year, including one cat-friendly one!
Take the chance to admire the work of the residents in making a beautiful and magical part of Christmas come to life.
As you gather around your beautiful tree this year, we hope that you enjoy your time with loved ones.
