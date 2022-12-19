Five appliances and tools to revolutionise your home cleaning game

No one has the time or energy to get on their hands and knees to clean anymore, so take advantage of the technology and give yourself a break without compromising on the cleanliness of your home. Picture from Shutterstock.

As a house-proud homeowner, you will naturally want your home to always look neat, clean and tidy. There are countless benefits to keeping your clean home, most of which are fairly obvious, and it has never been easier to do.



Technology has taken a lot of the elbow grease and back-breaking labour out of home cleaning, which in the past could be quite a difficult and time-consuming process.

Whether you live in a one-bedroom flat or have a six-bedroom, three-bathroom family home, you need to ensure that you have the right tools and appliances to keep your home looking its very best.



Nowadays, there are many new cleaning appliances and tools that you can benefit from and use to lighten the load when it comes to maintaining a sparkling clean house.



Regardless of which room in the house you need to clean, what type of job you are facing or how much of a budget you have to spend on the latest appliances, tools and cleaning gadgets, you can be sure that there will be a solution to match your needs.

Let's take a closer look at just some of the revolutionary cleaning appliances and tools on the market today.

Robot vacuum

Yes, these robotic vacuums are not a brand new technology, and many have been around quite a long time now. The important thing is that now these robot vacuums are far more affordable, available, and work much better than some of the earlier models.

With an app on your smartphone, you can program your robot vacuum to ensure that you only ever have to take care of large spills or accidents.



Depending on the model, there are various options to have it roam, do scheduled cleanings, and more. There has never been a better time to jump on the bandwagon, as these little gadgets pay for themselves over time.

Robot mop

There are a few different robots on our list, as robotics technology has been advancing rapidly in the last few decades.



While it's true that m, many people thought the original robot vacuum would be a fad, and due to technical limitations, for a long time, it was, now that technology has caught up, robots can clean much more than just carpets.

A robotic mop is going to work on the same principles as the vacuum, and any other robot you may find doing odd jobs around the house.



When it comes to keeping your floors looking shiny, this appliance can be a game changer, saving you time and hassle filling buckets of water and wringing out mops to get your floors clean.

Robot window cleaner

This entry may be a bit on the fantastical side, as how many people have enough windows in their homes to employ a robot to clean them?



Yet, there certainly is a large enough percentage of people who do, and these gadgets can turn an all-day job into a much easier task.



One thing to keep in mind if purchasing a window cleaning robot-buddy, is that the setup and configuration will be very different from your floor cleaning models. However, with a little care, you will quickly have these devices working hard so your windows are perfectly clean.

Smart laundry

Smart technology certainly isn't anything new, or unheard of, as it has become increasingly intertwined with our daily lives. It seems that this technology is in everything today, and it can add a lot of convenience to your life when done properly. With a smart washer and dryer, for example, you can quickly take your laundry to a new level.

Use an app on your phone to connect to your laundry, and you will gain access to various features, depending on the particular machine you have bought.



Some of these smart features will let you know when your wash cycle is finished when to top up on detergent or fabric softener, and even allow you to remotely change heat and timer settings.

Smart dish washing

Dishes are the evil cousin of good meals. Always sitting there when you are relaxing after a meal, staring at you, reminding you of the horrible things to come.



Everyone dislikes doing dishes, some to a greater degree than others, but for many homeowners, dishwashers are seen as a mandatory household appliance.

The newer smart dishwashers are pretty useful and efficient, which is going to be great when looking at your water bill.



With the ability to control it with your phone, just like all the other machines on this list, you will have more options and features than traditional models, making doing the dishes a breeze moving forward.

Household cleaning will get easier as technology advances

Now that you see just a sample of what is out there these days for keeping your home clean, it is time to take an "out with the old and in with the new" approach to cleaning your home.



Whether you go for some of the robot buddies to use as a horde of cleaning minions, or bring in some new appliances, you will quickly see and feel a major difference moving forward.

