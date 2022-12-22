Wallerawang set to host New Year's Even spectacular Advertising Feature

Visitors are in for a treat with the fireworks provided by Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics. Picture by CE Photography

With bushfires and COVID playing havoc with Wallerawang's much loved celebrations recently, visitors will finally see the skies above Lake Wallace lit up once again as the New Year's Eve Fireworks help visitors celebrate the New Year.

The Wallerawang and Lidsdale Progress Committee have been hard at work planning the event, and Treasurer Roslyn Francis said this year promises to be amazing. "We have obviously been missing the fireworks and community events over the past two years, so we are expecting a big turnout," she said. "Whether it is people coming to camp the night, locals out with their family or just people coming to visit before heading off later in the night, it will be good to have a crowd once again."

Momentum will get the crowd in the mood for celebrating this New Year's Eve. Picture Facebook

The event is free and kicks off at 4.30pm with a wide range of entertainment and activities available with Camelot Amusements offering a giant three lane slide, "Cups and Saucers" ride, The Storm Ride, Pirate Ship, Cactus Kabins Obstacle Inflatable, and there will also be Bubble Soccer for all to try.

Live music will be provided by local duo "Momentum", featuring Dave Webb and Lauren Hagney, who will have the crowd up and dancing throughout evening with a great mix of modern songs and classic rock.

The crowd can also check out the stalls which will include a barbecue, coffee vans, Carnival Treats, Waffles, Mr Whippy, Glow Sticks, Wood Work, K Nine Dog Coats, A Vagish Trinket, and Kriswin Designs, along with free face painting and balloon artists for the kids.

