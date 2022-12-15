WHEN motorcyclists from across the district took to the road at the weekend on their toy run - as they have done for 27 years - it was a revelation in the goodwill of Christmas and a revelation of just how tough times are impacting on everyone, one way or another.
The toy run, orchestrated as usual by the Ulysses Club, collected from Portland, Wallerawang and Lithgow in a noisy tribute to the spirit of the season.
It was at the handover function to Vinnies and the Salvos at the State Mine Museum that the importance of this appeal became clear.
The leather and denim clad gathering was told the response from donors had been the best in years. But it was needed; there was also a record demand in Greater Lithgow as living costs went through the roof across the nation.
Vinnies alone had requests for 200 Christmas hampers and gift packages for 170 kids, a record plea for support.
Even more telling was the fact that in the three month lead up to Christmas Lithgow Vinnies had handed out around $40,000 in vouchers for household essentials redeemed at local supermarkets. It was a similar story of families in need with the Salvos.
It was a time when those who could dig deep came to the party with support when it was so sorely needed.
But there was another twist in the tale of selfless generosity. At the Lithgow Correctional Centre staff took up a collection to support a workmate undergoing cancer treatment.
When the cheque was being handed over the recipient thanked his colleagues then told them to give it all to the Ulysses Christmas appeal.
The resulting trailer load of gifts was a huge boost on the way to brightening Christmas day for so many young lives.
THE story of seasonal goodwill doesn't end there.
On Christmas Day the Christmas And Beyond gathering at the Bible Church hall at Col Drewe Drive (Bowenfels) will this year be open to everyone after numbers were limited by COVID for two years.
In need of a helping hand or just company at Christmas, all are welcome. There will be the usual festive dinner and gifts for everyone, particularly the children who must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. And it's all free, thanks to generous sponsors Family First Bank and Westfund.
Doors open 9.30; be seated by 11.30.
(Volunteers to assist in setting up on December 23 and in helping out on the big day will be welcome as usual).
Information from Craig on 0456 560018.
Diary note
FREE entertainment tomorrow morning too with the Christmas concert by the City Orchestra at Lithgow Library from 9.30.
Crazy days
THE crazy 'Summer' weather goes on and on. The natural cycle of things is even being fooled with trees turning to Autumn hues and lawns showing the patterns usually associated with looming Winter. Night time temperatures are making new records as they plunge to typical July readings and Winter clothing is evident everywhere. What's going on in south eastern Australia? Punishment perhaps?
Death wish
THE Federal Libs must have a death wish. Peter Dutton was out of touch with the real world this week in opposing the government's move to at least try to do something to stem the energy cost storm. Tellingly the alternative PM had no alternative solution to offer. He didn't win too many friends with that performance.
