The Saint: We responded when the need was greatest

By The Saint
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:57pm, first published December 15 2022 - 11:42am
REVELATION: When our motorcycle fraternity supported Santa this week it was a revelation in more ways than one. PHOTO: Paul Cardow.

WHEN motorcyclists from across the district took to the road at the weekend on their toy run - as they have done for 27 years - it was a revelation in the goodwill of Christmas and a revelation of just how tough times are impacting on everyone, one way or another.

