As the Lithgow Golf Open loomed, Kobe Hunter had his eyes on the prize, and won. The top young golfer registered a hole in one. He scored his 'ace' on Friday when he holed out on the par 3 ninth.
The moment was an exciting one for Hunter as it was his first hole in one. He smiled with pride, as he accepted the obligatory bottle of scotch to mark the occasion.
There was a large field contesting the Saturday stableford with a lot of the golfers using the day to hone their skills for the next day's open.
The best score of the day came out of A grade, when young Nathan Marshall played superb golf to amass a huge score of 44 points.
The younger players ruled the day, with runner up being another promising youngster, Blake Goldspink. Blake finished with 39 points. Best scratch score went Andrew Burton on 36 points.
Winner of B grade was Brandan Horner on 43 points with Brad Gordon runner up on 41 points.Best scratch score went to Gary Keen on 25 points.
C grade winner was Ken Durie on 41 points, one better than runner up Mark Seckold on 40 points.Best scratch winner was Dylan Campbell with 21 points.
Vouchers went to Les Goldspink, Rob Peachman, Don Lovett, Tom Jennings, Graham Dean, Julie Murnane, Dean Stafford and Tony Oldfield. Cut was 24 points.
Nearest to the pin winners were Al Mostyn (12cms), Rod Bright, Brad Preston, Les Goldspink and Carlos Garibotto.
Wednesday nine hole competition (Dec 7):Winner was Hayden Wren on 19 points on a countback to runner up Steve McCann and in third place was Craig Pugsley on 18 points ocb.
Vouchers went to Blake Goldspink, Wayne Morris, Tony Oldfield, Chris Goodsell, Dave Thompson and Mick Casey. Cut was 17 points.
Nearest to the pins went to Ken Mitchell and Tom Jennings.Friday nine hole competition
(Dec 9):Winner was Al Glendinning on 21 points from runner up Steve Cutler on 20 points ocb.
Vouchers went to Mark Seckold, John Griffiths, Kobe Hunter, Glenn Piggott Darren Hunter and Brendan Horner.
Nearest to the pin was a special moment, with Kobe Hunter scoring his first ever hole in one.
Despite Mudgee golfers dominating the Lithgow Golf Open held on Sunday, Andrew Best returned home with the spoils.
The Open, which was again sponsored by Westfund attracted a field of close to a hundred; with Best (+3) making it win number four and registered back to back wins.
Best shot a par round of 72 edging out Mark Hale and Lithgow's Andrew Burton (+2) and Brian Judge (4) with all three finishing only one shot behind.
The round would bring a series of ups and downs for the overall winner, Best. The star golfer amassed five birdies, three bogies and a double bogey and the rest pars for his 72.
The A grade scratch winner on a countback was Andrew Burton on 73 with his round more steady with two bogeys, a birdie and the rest pars. Runner up to Burton was Mark Hale who also carded 73.
The A grade handicap winner was Alan Mostyn (14) with a great round of 67 nett. Runner up to Mostyn was Brian Judge with a score of 68 nett.
B grade best scratch score was won by Dean Stafford (15) with a score of 83. Best B grade handicap winner was Mark Seckold (26) with a score of 68 nett.
The Veterans event (50 years and over) scratch winner was Burton on 73 ocb with Judge the handicap winner on 68 nett.
Nathan Marshall (6) won the Junior open with 81, It was his second triumphant win in 24 hours.
