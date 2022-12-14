Lithgow Mercury

Kobe Hunter and Andrew Best triumph in Golf

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 15 2022 - 4:40pm, first published 10:32am
Kobe Hunter. Picture supplied.

As the Lithgow Golf Open loomed, Kobe Hunter had his eyes on the prize, and won. The top young golfer registered a hole in one. He scored his 'ace' on Friday when he holed out on the par 3 ninth.

Journalist

