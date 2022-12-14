Spring is for serving Sage

The Spring competition for Ladies tennis has come to an end, with team Sage being declared the winners of the season.
The wet weather impacted some of the rounds during the season, but the sun did shine long enough for some great games.
The Summer competition is set to commence on February 2, 2023
If you would like to play, please contact Olive Ward 0413 205 567.
The AGM will be held 9.15am 9th February 2023 at the Lithgow Courts.
