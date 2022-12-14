FRESH from their graduation last week, two probationary constables have hit the ground running in the Chifley Police District.
Kerri-Lei Carmichael has joined the team at the Bathurst Police Station, while Dominic Trovato has linked up with the Lithgow Police Station.
Both probationary constables started their jobs on Monday, having graduated from the police academy last Friday.
Chifley Police District Superintendent Bob Noble said he's pleased to have the two new constables onboard.
"These two people graduated at the academy last Friday. I was there and it was a great day but this is where the rubber meets the road," he said.
"We got these two members of the police force coming on board with the latest in training and most contemporary knowledge of police in the world, as a part of the finest police force in the world.
"It's certainly an exciting time, whenever you bring new people in. They bring fresh perspectives and new ideas. They bring a lot of enthusiasm with them too."
While it's just one new police officer at the Bathurst and Lithgow stations, Supt Noble said it's great to have them on board.
"It's a real boost," he said.
"Even just the injection of one at each of those stations is significant. It's another set of hands."
Con Carmichael said she's keen to get out and help serve the community in Bathurst
"I'm so excited, I can't wait," she said.
"I'm just looking forward to helping the community, getting out on the truck and helping them when they need us."
Con Trovato said while his training was a "long 32 weeks", he said it was well worth it.
"I'm pretty keen and excited to get started. I'm keen to get out there and serve the community," he said.
"It's been a long 32 weeks but it's well worth it, with the first couple of days I've been out there.
"I'm just looking forward to going out there and meeting people everyday, helping them in their time of need and working with the community."
The two new Chifley probationary constables are among 151 new recruits into the NSW Police Force this week.
The two new probationary constables are among 1046 recruits to NSW Police this year.
Bathurst MP and Minister for Police Paul Toole was pleased to welcome the new recruits.
"I am proud to welcome the 151 new recruits into the NSW Police Force, who have taken up the incredibly challenging but rewarding responsibility of serving and protecting the people of NSW," he said.
"These probationary constables are among 1046 recruits to NSW Police this year, helping strengthen the ranks of our modern and world-class police force.
"The NSW Government recognises the role of a police officer is like no other, which is why we're rolling out landmark reforms to help recruit, retain and take better care of every member of the force throughout their career, whether they're probationary constables or those with decades of experience."
