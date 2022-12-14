Lithgow Mercury
Our Business

Lithgow businesses face a challenging Christmas period

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 22 2022 - 12:10pm, first published December 14 2022 - 3:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lithgow Disrict Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Steve Ring. Lithgow Main Street.

Local businesses are gearing up for what will hopefully by a positive Christmas, despite the rising cost of living.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.