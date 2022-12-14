Local businesses are gearing up for what will hopefully by a positive Christmas, despite the rising cost of living.
Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce Vice President, Steve Ring said business owners are remaining positive over a challenging festive period.
"Everyone is hoping for a good year, but with everything going on it's hard to say," Mr Ring said.
"With the increasing rates, it may put a dampener on the loosening of purse strings this year. People might be a bit more cautious, a bit more concerned.
Mr Ring said there are a number of challenges businesses are facing in the Christmas period and beyond.
"Increasing interest rates, lack of staff, massive increases with energy costs in the next 12 months," Mr Ring said.
"You've only got to look at the grocery prices and significant increases in food, people have got to make cuts."
The RBA announced its eigth consecutive interest rate increase on December 6, bringing the national cash rate to the highest it has been in over a decade.
Despite the pressures of rising costs, The Chamber of Commerce is urging residents to shop local this Christmas.
"Shopping local puts money back in the local economy, which keeps local people employed and helps generate growth in our area,"
