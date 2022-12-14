Students of Lithgow High School were given the opportunity to reflect on their achievements throughout the year during their presentation day on Monday, December 12.
Students from Years seven to eleven were recognised for their hard work in a range of fields, including cultural and academic.
Other forms of awards included attendance, citizenships and scholarships to support their education.
The outstanding acheivements of the top students were recognised, with dux awards handed out for each year.
One family saw three winners of the dux award for their years, with Daniel, Blake, Sally Rose receiving one for their prosepective years.
Students received the following awards:
Thales Dux Awards 7 - 11
Centennial Coal Awards for 2nd and 3rd in Year
Other Outstanding Awards:
EnergyAustralia Awards for school Citizenship
P&C Encouragement Awards
Workies Award for Citizenship
LJ Hooker STEAM Awards
Musical Society Award
Barry F Cosier Memorial Award for Outstanding results in English
Chelsea Rattenbury - Western Sydney University Most Improved Year 11 Student
Jenna Sheather - Kelvin and Robert Loundar Memorial Award for Music
Jack Curran- Bailey Family Award for Improved Academic and Sportsmanship
Ollyvar Baker - Charles Sturt University Yindyamarra Winhanganha Award
Bradyn Lewis - C F Haywood Memorial Prize for History
Danae Wood - Zig Zag Motel & Frankie's Restaurant & Business Studies Lithgow Garden Club
Claire Tilley - Award for Outstanding results in Agriculture
Shifa Hargi - Blue Mountains Law Society Award
Ally Taylor & Lachlan Hustwayte - Le Fevre & Co Solicitors Most Improved in English
Jenna Benjamin - View Club Award for Technology
Amelie Aldridge - Premiers Reading Challenge Medal
Tayah Crook- Quota Club Award for Citizenship
Deklin Unsworth - Automotive Award Consistently Striving to do their Best
Joel Lamb - Automotive Award
Makayla Martin - A P Diehm Award for SRC
Paige Lowry - View Club Award Technology mandatory
Luke Doran - Lithgow Lions Club Award - Excellence in Performing Arts
Bunnings award excellent attendance and consistent application in class
Marley Warren - Andrew Gee Agriculture Award
Sports Awards
Citations for Special Awards
Phil and Rose Duncan Senior Scholarships to assist students to transition to senior school awarded to Noah Sharp, Lewis Ariki, Taylor Zorz & Roxanna Wilson (absent from photo).
Phil Duncan is an ex LHS student who has had a significant and lasting impact on students at Lithgow High School by donating annual awards each year in the form of a monetary scholarship.
His encouragement of students and his commitment to Lithgow High school demonstrates his strong belief that if given a chance anyone can shine. Phil's generous nature and ability to make students believe in themselves has been demonstrated on many occasions at our presentation days. Phil and Rose apologised they were unable to present these special awards in person.
DR JUDY WHTIE SCHOLARSHIP
Victoria Clutterham and Jenna Sheather accepted the Dr Judy White scholarship provided by Lithgow Quota Club.
Dr White (OAM) was a well-respected local doctor and Quotarian.
The monetary scholarship is provided to two hardworking and dedicated science students to assist them with their educational journey.
Wesley Anderson Communication & Media Award presented to Amy Gordon in Year 10.
Wes was instrumental in starting the Lithgow Community Broadcasters back in 2003 with Kevin Stapleton. His passion was to bring music and stories of interest to the citizens of Lithgow.
He spent a lot of time fundraising and upgrading equipment, sourcing media to produce the best quality broadcast. Wes was the voice of the station, and his dedication was beyond many.
To honour his memory and dedication the Anderson family awarded this scholarship to a student exemplifying these values.
Alec Stanley Award for Science was presented to Joss Arkley-Smith of Year 11.
Mr Alec Stanley was a Science Teacher at Lithgow High School from 1970 to 1986 and Head of the Science Department from 1972 until his retirement.
He was passionate about the State Education system and this award is to encourage students in Year 11 with a particular interest in the sciences.
He emigrated from England in 1969 to Lithgow and lived here until he passed away in 2001. His five children were educated at Lithgow High School. This award is kindly donated by his family.
BREAKFAST PROGRAM APPRECIATION
It is with extreme appreciation that we thank our generous community Breakfast Club benefactors.
Lithgow Workies Club made a most generous donation in 2021 and again in 2022. More recently Westfund Private Health Fund and Centennial Coal have joined them in their charitable sponsorship of students in need at Lithgow High School.
We thank these organisations, as what you do for our students makes a profound difference to their daily lives and their ability to concentrate, learn and thrive.
Unlike other local schools who provide free daily breakfast, at Lithgow High we provide breakfast and food throughout the day for students.
Students can come to the Hub and make themselves food or participate in cooking and sharing food themselves.
These donations have provided great scope for students to plan, research recipes, budget, order supermarket food online, cook, eat, and share food with others. We also have a Hub Recipe book with a compilation of all our tried-and-true recipes.
We would also like to thank Debbie Rayner, from Headspace New Leaf Program, who cooks with students, inspires them, and makes food to share, our Student Support Officer Lisa Hawkins and the wonderful Hub SLSO's who order and collect food and cook with our students daily. This initiative wouldn't be the success it is without their support.
The Lithgow Community has faced many challenges and adversity over the last few years, and it is most heartening when local businesses rally to support our town.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.