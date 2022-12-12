Lithgow Mercury

Former Lithgow Mercury journalist Alanna Tomazin is ACM's Young journalist of the year

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 16 2022 - 4:30pm, first published December 13 2022 - 9:46am
ACM young journalist of the year, and former Mercury journalist, Alanna Tomazin. Picture supplied.

Former Mercury journalist, Alanna Tomazin is 'on cloud nine' after being announced as Australian Community Media's (ACM) young journalist of the year.

