Former Mercury journalist, Alanna Tomazin is 'on cloud nine' after being announced as Australian Community Media's (ACM) young journalist of the year.
"Words cannot describe how grateful I am," Ms Tomazin said as she announced her achievement on social media.
The Mercury caught up with Ms Tomazin to talk about the evening.
Ms Tomazin said she wasn't expecting to win the award, despite being invited to the event.
"I entered the young and regional stuff that we launched, and then I decided to enter young journo of the year. I thought I may as well just throw my hat in the ring and see how i go," she said.
"I had no expectation I would get it. Even when I got the award invite to attend the black tie event in Sydney, I thought it was maybe for young and regional. I definitely wasn't expecting it to be for young journo of the year."
Ms Tomazin said it was a nice evening that provided an opportunity to celebrate quality journalism.
"We got to get all dressed up, which was really nice and we went to Doltone house on Jones Bay," she said.
"I got to meet colleagues I'd only ever seen on Google Hangouts. It was really nice to meet them in person."
Ms Tomazin expressed her gratitude to her colleagues, past and present for their support throughout her career.
"I'd like to thank Ben Palmer, Editor of the Mercury, and everyone I've worked with in the last four years that helped me get to where I am," she said.
"I'm grateful to all my colleagues, and my family who've supported my career. I can't wait to see what's next."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.