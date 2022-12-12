Police are issuing a further appeal for assistance to find a man reported missing from the state's Central Tablelands who is now believed to be in Northern NSW.
Simon Paul Mizzi, aged 45, was last spoken to in the morning of Saturday 22 October 2022.
When Simon could not be located, and did not return to his Portland home, officers from Chifley Police District were notified and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Police and family hold serious concerns for Simon's welfare as his disappearance is out of character.
Simon is described as being of Mediterranean/Middle Eastern appearance, about 175cm tall, of slim build, with brown short/shaved hair.
When last sighted he was wearing an orange hi-visibility work top, dark coloured pants and black boots.
He may be driving a 2012-model white Volkswagen Amarok utility with NSW registration 'DE19XO'.
Inquiries have established that he was in the Ewingar area, near Tabulam, on the 7 November 2022.
Police are urging members of the public and business owners who may have seen him to contact contact Lithgow Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
