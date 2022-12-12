Lithgow Mercury

Clarence, Bell and Dargan rally as third anniversary of Gospers Mountain bushfire approches

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 12 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 11:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kat Boehringer stands in front of a valley in Dargan that is still visably damaged from the 2019 bushfire. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

The festive season is a bittersweet time for the communities of Clarence, Dargan and Bell. As others gather their gifts, residents gather their haunting memories of December 21, 2019.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.