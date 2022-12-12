The festive season is a bittersweet time for the communities of Clarence, Dargan and Bell. As others gather their gifts, residents gather their haunting memories of December 21, 2019.
It has almost been three years since the Gospers Mountain bushfire tore through the area, decimating and devastating everything in its path.
A total of 32 homes were destroyed in those communities that day, it was the most property loss in the Lithgow LGA due to the fire.
As another milestone approaches, the devastation of the disaster remains as raw as ever.
"When you meet people in the community, they tell their stories of the fire, just like it was yesterday. They say time heals wounds, but recovery is a long journey," President of Association of Clarence Bell and Dargan Inc. (ABCD), Kat Boehringer said.
ABCD Inc. was formed after the fires, as a means to promote resilience within the united communities.
Ms Boehringer said that living in the landscape is a reminder of the impact the fires had on the area.
"We live in this landscape that is still so burnt. Some of the trees are never going to recover. In those areas where the canopies are really bad, it's just scarred," Ms Boehringer said.
"A couple of doors down from me, there's a house that's still rubble. And so people drive past it. The world has moved on with other emergencies, which is that there's a lot of natural disasters happening, but it's still very real for people who live here."
The community will be rallying together to reflect, with their three year anniversary event and festive season approaching.
"Our community turns up to this event, it's really important to them. It's also a way that we get to thank our supporters. We all come together and have a dinner and the first bit and thank everyone who's helped us in that journey and continues to help us," Ms Boehringer said.
"Then towards the end, it's the community just having that time to come together and reflect."
According to Ms Boehringer, each family is at different stages of their personal recovery processes, and how they spend their Christmas is part of it.
"Christmas is different for all families. Some families might be spending their first Christmas in a new house. Other families like mine, we were lucky enough to be together after the fires and that's a tradition that's important for us," Ms Boehringer said.
"It's always on people's minds, the sort of the bushfire season and Christmas now."
