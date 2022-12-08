Vinnies in Portland 'still providing assistance' despite store closure

St Vincent de Paul is reassuring the Portland community that support is still available, despite the closure of the local store.
The organisation made the decision to close the store due to safety concerns around the building.
St Vincent de Paul Society Regional Director, Phil Donnan said help is still at hand for those in need of support.
"The Society is still providing assistance to the local community and is actively looking for a new site and we hope to have a bricks and mortar location for our services as soon as we can," Mr Donnan said.
"In the meantime, people can access support by calling 0490 265 501,"
"People in need of support should not hesitate to reach out during this time."
This comes at a time with Christmas putting further strain on people who are struggling due to the rising cost of living.
"The demand for assistance is always strong during the festive season," A spokesperson for St Vincent de Paul said.
"There has been growing number of people have sought assistance in recent months, Including many for the first time and people in employment, due to inflationary pressures and an unaffordable housing market."
According to a statement from St Vincent de Paul, the organisation is continuing to to work with Lithgow City Council and State and Federal Members to look for more permanent solutions.
"Closing the building was a difficult decision, but keeping our people safe is the primary concern," Mr Donnan said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.