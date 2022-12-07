The game has changed for local bowlers, with a fresh green ready to roll at the Wallerawang Community and Sports club.
The existing green was replaced with a non-weather dependant carpet material, meaning players are able to use the facility all year around.
Manager of the club, Graham Glazebrook said the upgrade is a great improvement to the previous aging green.
"The new green has provided the members with a state of the art bowling facility," Mr Glazebrook said.
"The other one was in excess of 16 years old, this is certainly a different playing surface and a different underlay being used in the construction of the new green."
According to Mr Glazebrook, the club has received positive feedback from bowlers who have made use of the upgraded facility.
The existing bowling green was replaced as a result of funding of $170,000 through the NSW Government's 'Stronger Country Communities' scheme.
"The old synthetic bowling green was 16 years old and at the time was installed to replace the previous grass greens, but clearly it had seen better days," Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said in a media release.
"The club is at the heart of the local community and is a place where locals meet to socialise, hold events and enjoy a game of bowls."
Mr Glazebrook said the club is looking forward to seeing all of their bowlers back on the green and enjoying the new facility.
