Lithgow Mercury

Wallerawang Community and Sports club receives upgrade to green

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 7 2022 - 4:23pm, first published 3:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole with bowlers ready to try the new green out. Picture supplied.

The game has changed for local bowlers, with a fresh green ready to roll at the Wallerawang Community and Sports club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reidun Berntsen

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.