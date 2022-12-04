Lithgow Mercury

Police tight-lipped as puzzling disappearance on Mount Canobolas, Orange enters sixth day

By William Davis
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:01am, first published 9:56am
Missing person Esther Wallace is believed to have disappeared at Federal Falls about one kilometre south-west of Mount Canobolas, near Orange.

NSW Police are keeping cards close to their chest as the puzzling disappearance of a woman near Orange stretches into its sixth day.

