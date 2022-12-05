Local GP, Dr Kieran Webb-Sawyer has come far since his days of attending Cooerwull Public School.
Last week, he received the 2022 Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) Rural GP in Training of the Year Award.
The award recognised Dr Webb-Sawyers work towards increased access to training for paediatrics in the Lithgow region.
Lithgow's need for paediatricians inspired Dr Webb-Sawyer to respond to that need through further training.
"As rural GPs, we are deeply embedded in our communities and come into contact with its needs daily in our work," Dr Webb-Sawyer said.
"This gives us precious practical experience of our patient and community context and gaps in essential service areas that occur outside of capital cities."
Being a Doctor wasn't initially Dr Webb-Sawyers plan, he discovered his passion for medicine while on an exchange trip in University.
"I was in between my second and third years of my undergraduate university degree, when I decided to be a Doctor. It actually happened while I was overseas, on an exchange trip to Ecuador, and studying Spanish in my undergraduate degree," Dr Webb-Sawyer said.
"I was doing an essay on a town and some of the social problems it was facing. In the course of that, I spent a lot of time talking to the local Doctor."
"I just found the work is just really interesting. The sort of intersection of people's lives, The science of medicine and the role of plays in the community in general. That was when it [being a Doctor] first came into my mind."
Dr Webb-Sawyer would return from that trip and begin his journey into a career of medicine.
Dr Webb-Sawyer, would decide to bring his skills back to the place he grew up in, returning in 2019 and ready to meet the needs of the community.
Dr Webb-Sawyer reflects on the positives and the challenges that come with working as a medical professional in your hometown.
"It's been a very interesting thing, working in your hometown, and obviously has some challenges around people remembering you, knowing you have certain connections can sometimes be difficult or interesting," Dr Webb-Sawyer said.
"At the same time, it's really a beautiful experience to be in a place that you know so well, and to have those connections.
"There were some things like doing palliative care on school friend's parents and having those sorts of discussions with people you remember from childhood."
Lithgow has been home to Doctor Webb-Sawyer for most of his life, with exception to his time away for University.
According to Dr Webb-Sawyer, he doesn't intend on moving away from the area permanently.
"I'm pretty settled here, and I've got a two year old. It's really nice being around family for that and see him grow up in the same place that I did," Dr Webb-Sawyer said.
"I guess the big thing for me, is to be connected to the the wilderness and the national parks. That's pretty special."
