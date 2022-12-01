THE SAINT: Council's Christmas goodwill gesture

COME on now. You didn't really think our Council would pay heed to tales of woe when plotting the biggest rates slug in the city's history.
Years of living beyond their means have come back to bite our civic administrators and now we'll cop it in the hip pocket - unless IPART (the regulatory body) has a better grip on reality than this lot who seem to emulate Marie Antoinette with a 'let them eat cake' policy.
All of Council's efforts to sell the big steal was a smokescreen that cynics knew was just a plan to soften expectations that just maybe more than two councillors would realise the average Joe and Jane's ability to pay had reached ground zero in an era when factors headlined by energy prices had wrecked family budgets.
A salutary lesson perhaps in what you get when you team vote above the line in elections and miss out on a variety of opinion.
FOR 27 years the Lithgow Ulysses Club -and the motorcycle fraternity - has had a proud record of helping Santa find his way to needy families across our district at Christmas.
Hordes of motorcyclists join the toy run each year to be distributed by Vinnies and the Salvos. Toys and other gifts for boys and girls up to age 12 (or cash) are urgently needed but because of COVID restrictions only new donations can be accepted this year.
The ride is on next Saturday morning from Portland to Lithgow and donations can be left in the next few days at Portland Newsagency, Wang Community Sports Club, Bunnings, Lithgow Glass, Bike Stop or Readers' Heaven.
We know it's been a tough year for many of us but this week dig that little bit deeper so that all kids can share in Christmas.
Cash donations can be left at Vinnies or Salvos or at the end of the ride at State Mine Museum.
SCAMS aimed at freeing you from what's left of your hard earned cash are getting more and more professional and running particularly hot nearing Christmas.
It's easy to be fooled and many are fooled.
A seasonal ploy is to get a text message that Australia Post has a missed parcel for you.
Press delete and if you want to double check the Post Office is there to help.
There are myriad sinister plots.
Give no details to any unknown caller.
Just hang up. The '..Amazon security department'' or '..a problem with your computer or Internet'' are popular this season.
