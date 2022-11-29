Homeowners in the LGA will be hit with a 34.4 per cent rate increase, plus a 3.4 per cent rate peg after Lithgow City Council voted to approve the motion at the ordinary meeting on Monday, November 28.
The decision was made after it had been revealed that the city had been running a budget deficit for more than a decade, with Mayor Maree Statham revealing at the meeting that it could be traced back as far as 1995.
Following a series of public consultations, it was revealed that 42 per cent of residents who provided feedback supported the maintaining of current services at a higher cost, while 58 per cent supported a reduction in services due to affordability.
Councillors engaged in a heated debate over the motion, before arriving to a final decision, with multiple councillors conceding that they struggled with the situation.
Councillor Stephen Lesslie attempted to make an amendment to add two more points to the motion that stated Council would commit to using the 3.6 per cent rate peg for the construction of roads and storm water drains, and a comprehensive audit on expenditure every six months. The amendment was lost.
Once the motion was returned to its original state, it was moved with seven against two.
Councillors who voted in favour of the motion were Councillors; Goodsell, Mahony, Goodwin, McGhie, Bryce, O'Connor and Statham.
Councillors who voted against the motion were; Coleman and Lesslie.
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman said she voted against the motion as she was concerned for residents who are already struggling due to the cost of living.
"A loaf of bread is between $2.50 and $3.50, A normal carton of milk is $1.60, Petrol over $2.00 a litre, six consecutive interest rate hikes, Inflation is between seven and eight per cent," Cr Coleman said.
"If we are going to add to the financial burden of our residents, it needs to be based on what 85% have stated, they want roads to be maintained and improved. Kerb and guttering are key priorities."
Councillor, Deanna Goodsell said the decision to increase rates is a difficult, but necessary one in order for the Council to be financially stable into the future.
"I understand our community's already elevated after enduring the last three years of bushfires, floods, COVID many natural disaster declarations, and recently a gas outage. To ask you again to put your hand in your pocket hits me to the core," Cr Goodsell said.
"A shortfall of $4.7 million has been identified in councils Annual General Revenue, together with a need for $1.25 million to ensure council's ongoing financial sustainability for building capacity within the organisation. And facilitating economic resilience in our local government area gives us that total of $6 million."
Councillor Darryl Goodwin said action needs to be taken now in order to financially sustain the LGA.
"This is a rise that needed to occur. It needs to be done. We've had sessions and debated over delaying it, postponing it, but we can't wait," Cr Goodwin said.
"We've been a welfare city for far too long, relying on grants. With this raise, we'll be able to fund a bank of money."
Councillor Eric Mahony said that he couldn't stand by and let the issue continue for future councils.
" I just want to acknowledge that the previous council didn't leave us with a debt. However, they left us with a significant structural problem, that for us to kick the can down the road, was going to continue to only amplify the problem, as well as inflation bites into service costs and so on," Cr Mahony said.
"It's important that we do what's right, It won't be popular in certain sections, and I may not get elected again. But I'd rather serve a term where I've improved the well being of the council."
Mayor Statham also highlighted the difficulty of the situation after the motion was carried.
"I'm very proud of all the councillors, because nobody wanted this," Cr Statham said.
"I have been absolutely beside myself and when the General Manager came to me in February, I'd been on council two weeks. He looked at me and I thought 'oh no, this isn't going to be good'. And it wasn't."
"I thought, Do I have a choice? I do, but I didn't. I want Lithgow local government to be prosperous, to have a future. I've got a vision."
