Lithgow City Council vote to approve significant rate rise

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 29 2022 - 5:33pm, first published 4:00pm
Lithgow City Council building with Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham inset.

Homeowners in the LGA will be hit with a 34.4 per cent rate increase, plus a 3.4 per cent rate peg after Lithgow City Council voted to approve the motion at the ordinary meeting on Monday, November 28.

