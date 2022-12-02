With almost a quarter of Lithgow's population being aged over 65, comes a great need to support those who are wishing to stay at home for as long as possible. HammondCare At Home is an organisation providing that support.
According to the Bureau of Statistics 2021 census data, 24.5 per cent of the region's residents are over 65.
Case Manager for Lithgow, Marilyn Osbourne said many aged residents in the area prefer to stay home for as long as possible, but require the assistance of organisations such as HammondCare.
"HammondCare At Home has a relationship-based approach to care. This means that our care team staff take the time to fully understand each individual in our care and provide them with help tailored to their needs to maintain their quality of life," Ms Osbourne said.
"This tailored help could be anything from assistance to keeping their house in order to making it easier for clients living with dementia to manage their everyday needs."
HammondCare At Home provides a range of services for their clients, include assisting with personal care, meal preparation, light housework, transport and more.
The organisation has a rich history, beginning in 1932 when RBS Hammond set up pioneer homes in South-West Sydney as means for evicted families in the depression.
These homes would eventually be used to assist elderly people who were disadvantaged.
"Our Lithgow clients benefit from HammondCare's 90 years of experience of caring and supporting people in need," Ms Osbourne said.
"By listening to our clients, we can help them engage in life through activities they enjoy, find satisfying, or from which they derive dignity and self-respect. We believe that providing excellent and responsive care flows from knowing and understanding the person."
According to Ms Osbourne, the staff are dedicated to taking a holistic and empathetic approach to their clients.
"The quality of care provided by HammondCare at Home comes from the heart, making our care solutions second to none," Ms Osbourne said.
"Our multidisciplinary Lithgow team of care workers and healthcare professionals who share responsibility for our services strive to provide the best possible care for our elderly residents."
Ms Osbourne said working in someone's home is a challenge, and requires delicacy and a good rapport between staff and clients.
"We believe that feeling safe is crucial for people's well-being. We recognise the value of feeling in control and 'at home' and we partner with family and friends of our Lithgow clients," Ms Osbourne said.
HammondCare at home also offer a rewarding career opportunity for anybody who wishes to take the path.
The organisation was named a finalist for the 'Outstanding community organisation' award at the Black Rose Business awards, held recently.
"We were honoured to be part of Lithgow Business Awards," Ms Osbourne said.
"It is wonderful recognition for our local team who are all passionate about supporting older people in the Lithgow area remain in their own home, maintain their independence and enjoy quality of life."
