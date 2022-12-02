Lithgow Mercury
HammondCare at Home support Lithgow's elderly residents

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated December 2 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 2:00pm
Care worker Brigitte enjoys working for HammondCare. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

With almost a quarter of Lithgow's population being aged over 65, comes a great need to support those who are wishing to stay at home for as long as possible. HammondCare At Home is an organisation providing that support.

