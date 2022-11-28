NSW Health is urging people to be vigilant for the symptoms of meningococcal disease, with a increase in cases and a death in recent weeks.
A man in his 20s died last week, the second death from meningococcal disease in NSW this year.
The state has seen 29 cases in 2022, five of which have occurred in the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District.
Of these five, two have emerged this month.
Vaccination has made meningococcal disease uncommon, but an increase in cases tends to be seen in late winter and early spring.
Children aged under five and 15 to 25-year-olds are at greatest risk of contracting meningococcal disease.
The illness can kill within hours if left untreated.
"Meningococcal disease symptoms can appear suddenly and become very serious very quickly," NSW Health executive director of health protection Dr Jeremy McAnulty said.
"If you suspect meningococcal disease, don't wait for the rash - see a doctor immediately."
Symptoms can include:
Dr McAnulty said that while the rash was a well-known symptom, it did not always occur or could present late in the illness.
Up to one in 10 people who contract meningococcal disease will die, and 40 per cent of cases result in permanent disabilities, such as learning difficulties, sight and hearing problems, liver and kidney failure, the loss of fingers, toes or limbs, and scarring because of skin grafts.
If someone's symptoms rapidly worsen or they become very unwell, call 000 or go straight to the nearest emergency department.
Vaccination helps protect against meningococcal disease.
The meningococcal ACWY (Men ACWY) vaccine is provided free for babies at 12 months, adolescents, and people of all ages with certain medical conditions.
In NSW, the adolescent dose is delivered through the school vaccination program in year 10.
Aboriginal children up to the age of two and people with certain medical conditions can have a free meningococcal B (Men B) vaccine.
All children can have the Men B vaccine from six weeks.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
