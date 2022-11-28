Lithgow Mercury

NSW Health urges vigilance for meningococcal disease after man's death

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated November 28 2022 - 12:11pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A well-known symptom of meningococcal disease is a rash, which does not disappear when pressed with a glass. Pictures from Meningitis Now and the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne.

NSW Health is urging people to be vigilant for the symptoms of meningococcal disease, with a increase in cases and a death in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.