SNAPSHOT: Life in the region through the lens, November 26

Welcome to this week's SNAPSHOT. A glimpse into the lives of people around the region in photographs.
This week we received a number of great photos from around the region. From nature to roadtrips they show us a slice of life from you, the newsletter reader. Have you taken a great photo recently? Send it my way with the link below.
The beautiful Galah was sent in by Reidun Berntsen.
A hole-in-one! James Hickey nailed a hole-in-one on the 11th hole at Mudgee Golf Course recently. He was so stoked he sent us a photo to celebrate - and we reckon that rates a mention.He used an 8 Iron and hit it a distance of 143 metres.
The moody black and white photos were from photographer Tim who took a trip over the Blue Mountains recently.
Have a great day and have fun snapping.
Benjamin Palmer
Editor
