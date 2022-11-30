Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow's Share the Dignity volunteers run successful 'it's in the bag' campaign

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 30 2022 - 4:49pm, first published 4:00pm
Louise, Jackie, Kylie and Tess. Picture supplied.

Local 'Share the Dignity' volunteers have collected over 160 bags with toiletries in them to be donated to women and teens experiencing homelessness in the region.

