Local 'Share the Dignity' volunteers have collected over 160 bags with toiletries in them to be donated to women and teens experiencing homelessness in the region.
The charity's 'It's in the bag' Christmas appeal encourages locals to put together bags filled with essential hygiene items, and some everyday luxuries for donations to local organisations to be handed out.
Volunteer, Louise Dean said she joined 'Share the dignity' after working in the community sector.
"I started out just donating products to the bins as a citizen. And then, in 2019, I thought, well, I will sign up and become a volunteer. So I did that," Ms Dean said.
"There was only one lady at that time, who was looking after the area. Now there's five of us volunteering in Lithgow."
Ms Dean said that what makes the appeal special is the fact that the bags donated stay within the local community.
"The bags just stay in your community. Your local charities ask for them. They give us the numbers they want, and we deliver them. They don't go anywhere else," Ms Dean said.
"You want to know that you're helping your next door neighbor or somebody. You'll never know who it is gets it, but you know that it's somebody local."
The 'It's in the bag' campaign has now closed for 2022, but you can donate to 'Share the Dignity' all year around on their website.
