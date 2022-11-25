Lithgow's best and brightest have been competing in a series of heats for Club Lithgow's 'Star search' talent quest.
'Star search' heats have been happening over the last three months, with the semi-finals last week and final coming this Wednesday, November 30.
"It's an open talent quest. Anyone,any age can enter. Whether they are professional,or amateur," organiser, Sharon Bowman said.
"We've had kids dancing, singing songs, Acoustic Guitarists, vocalists, and we've had them from around the Central West."
The unique competion hasn't only attracted locals according to organiser, Sharon Bowman.
"We've had them come up from Campbelltown, Parramatta and Sydney. Actually, I think there's two in there from Sydney this week," Ms Bowman said.
Ms Bowman came up with the idea for a local talent quest as a means for aspiring creatives to have the opportunity to perform.
"It's a platform for people to perform in. It's not just about winning." Ms Bowman said.
According to Ms Bowman, 'Star search' has been well received by the region.
"The community just loved it. They just rallied around it. Some of the contestants like entered it were just so happy to have a platform to sing and play," Ms Bowman said.
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole was a guest judge at the semi-finals last Wednesday and was impressed by the talent presented before him.
"I was honoured to judge the Club Lithgow Star Search semi-finals. There was a high calibre of talent on show and it is fantastic to see the live music scene being rejuvenated in the area with community events such as this," Mr Toole said
"It was so impressive to see locals as young as 10 years of age singing their hearts out to international travelling duos sharing the same stage here in our region. Congratulations to the winners of the night Hollowpoint, a band of five siblings from Hartley who really rocked the crowd with their rendition of ACDC."
"This event showcases the incredible talent we have in the local area and was enjoyed by a large crowd who were entertained for free during the evening. For this type of entertainment you would normally have to pay $150 for a ticket."
Mr Toole congratulated Ms Bowman and Centwest enteratainment for bringing the event to life. He also wished contestents in the upcoming Grand final good luck.
The 'Star Search' Grand final will be held at Club Lithgow, this Wednesday, November 30.
At this stage, nothing has been confirmed on the future of the talent quest, but Ms Bowman is working to ensure it continues into the future.
