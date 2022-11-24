The Saint: Fond memories of soot and Cobb and Co

IN a similar vein another heritage station at Wallerawang is being returned to use, at least for the Bathurst Bullet. Good new for Wang and Portland residents and giving rise to recollections by those who have been around for awhile. During its working life Wang station had a fully licenced 'bar' , officially for thirsty travellers but a popular bolt hole for those wishing a late night tipple after the pubs' early closure. That joyful option ended when regular passenger services west of Lithgow ended and the station closed, later to find occasional use as a café and florist. Lithgow and Mt Vic stations had busy refreshment rooms on the platforms at that time as well, but without the booze.

