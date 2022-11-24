The Saint: Fond memories of soot and Cobb and Co

FOR years local historians have been lamenting the lack of attention being paid to the landmark Bowenfels railway station, the oldest west of the Blue Mountains.
Well, lament no more. A major maintenance program befitting the station's heritage importance has been under way for several weeks and will continue into the new year.
The station was opened for business in 1869 as the terminus at that time of the western line. At this Victorian era ''nterchange' passengers would leave the relative comfort of rail travel to continue their journey by Cobb and Co coach.
It remained in use until 1975 when travel was centred on Lithgow station with steam trains long ago given way to electrics and Cob and Co giving way to Countrylink buses.
The station had a claim to fame when the Queen and Duke alighted from the royal train at Bowenfels for their only Lithgow visit in 1954.
Over the years the station and nearby residence suffered from the ravages of time and vandalism and was used as the city's tourist centre until the new facility took over.
Now an extensive and costly maintenance and restoration program is under way with work targeting roof and drainage upgrades, specialised sandstone and plaster repairs, internal painting, restoration of timber floors, windows, doors and fittings and improvements to services and security.
The current phase is scheduled for completion by March.
A spokesperson said the project is being undertaken by TAHE (with the long winded title Transport Asset Holding Entity) and Sydney Trains in consultation with Heritage NSW and Lithgow Council and is being delivered ''..as part of the residual assets program, an initiative which revitalises non operational heritage listed rail buildings'.
A pleasing development at a focal point for local tourism. Now let's see if something similar can be done for Eskbank Station in the very heart of town.
TRACKSIDE TIPPLING
IN a similar vein another heritage station at Wallerawang is being returned to use, at least for the Bathurst Bullet. Good new for Wang and Portland residents and giving rise to recollections by those who have been around for awhile. During its working life Wang station had a fully licenced 'bar' , officially for thirsty travellers but a popular bolt hole for those wishing a late night tipple after the pubs' early closure. That joyful option ended when regular passenger services west of Lithgow ended and the station closed, later to find occasional use as a café and florist. Lithgow and Mt Vic stations had busy refreshment rooms on the platforms at that time as well, but without the booze.
THIS IS A GAME CHANGER
EVEN more important news for the district this week was the announcement that the new MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) wing at Lithgow Hospital. This is truly a huge milestone in public health for our area and sees the fulfilment of a promise by Federal MP Andrew Gee a few years back and willingly supported by Paul Toole's NSW Government. Truly a gamechanger that survived efforts in some quarters to have it allocated to Katoomba.
FINALLY
IT'S taken quite a while for the penny to drop, a couple of hundred years actually, but an Albo minister has had a eureka moment and decided it's not wise to build in floodplains or fire zones. And he want legislation to stop it- totally! Now there's a good idea, ben if developers won't think so.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.