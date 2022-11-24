Lithgow Mercury

Santa Hat Challenge in Little Hartley to raise money for cancer research

By Karen Edwards
Updated December 2 2022 - 9:43am, first published November 24 2022 - 11:37am
The Great Santa hat Challenge is a fun way to raise money for Cancer research. Picture by Karen Edwards Photography.

The Great Santa Hat Challenge, Hartley is now in its 6th year!

