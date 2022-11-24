The Great Santa Hat Challenge, Hartley is now in its 6th year!
Karen Edwards Photography invites you all to attend this year's Great Santa Hat Challenge in the Hartley Historic Village on Sunday, December 11 at 10.30am!
Karen had a vision to capture a photo of the most Santa hats bobbing about in the one place and an opportunity to make this happen came along back in 2016 when business owners in the Hartley village were doing a Christmas shopping promotion. Karen has been doing Santa photos outdoors in Hartley since 2014 and loves to capture locals and their fur babies during the first two weekends each December.
Now in its eighth year, the challenge has grown in numbers/Santa Hats and last year raised over $500 for Cancer research.
"We gather in the village at 10.30am and when ready, Archie, the Shetland pony, and his owner Wendy, lead all the bobbing hats up the pathway behind the Old Post Office for Karen to capture the annual Santa Hat photo," Karen said.
"It brings a lot of joy to many folk. Some say it is their favourite event in the lead up to Christmas. It is a bit of light-hearted fun, a tradition now for many".
A gold coin donation upon entry will help raise money for Cancer Research. Santa Hats will be for sale for just $3, for those who may have forgotten their own, plus some yummy Santa Hat treats including the famous Santa Hat cookies made especially for this event and donated by Sweety's Cake House.
All proceeds go to Cancer Council Australia for cancer research.
There is also a "Mega Prize draw" happening on the day, with prizes from local businesses including Adams Shed, The Lolly Bug, Erin's Quality Power Centre, Hartley Fresh Café and Bullen and Co. You can purchase tickets for the Mega Prize Draw at the event or donate direct at https://2023.mysteryboxrally.com.au/bundy-run.
For every $5 donated you will automatically be entered into the draw. There are 9 prizes to be won with a total prize pool of over $700 worth of goods.
So, grab your family and friends and gather in the Hartley Historic Village at 10.30am. Fur babies are welcome on lead also.
There are some lovely short walks down to the river or up to the huge Granite boulders to enjoy after the group photo. You could wander up to the NPWS or Talisman Gallery for some Christmas gift shopping.
This is an all-weather event and if wet please bring your umbrella. Mega prize draw will be drawn just before the group photo! See you all on Sunday 11th at 10.30am!
