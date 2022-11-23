Main street is decorated with balloons to honour the memory of Tanya Brain, who tragically passed away on November 13.
Ms Brain's family members called for the community to pay their respects in the form of balloons. Multiple businesses answered the call, with Main Street almost covered from top to bottom.
Born and bred in Lithgow, Ms Brain was a much loved member of the community.
Ms Brain was heavily involved in sporting, according to member of the community, Sharon Bowman.
"She was from a strong community and she was just beloved," Ms Bowman said.
