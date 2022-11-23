Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow businesses hang balloons to honour Tanya Brain

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 23 2022 - 4:58pm, first published 1:03pm
Main street is decorated with balloons to honour the memory of Tanya Brain, who tragically passed away on November 13.

