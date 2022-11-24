Futsal is in full swing, much to the delight its junior players who hit the court on a Friday night.
Organiser, Carleen Chapman says the kids are enjoying the sport so much, there are plenty of smiles on their faces.
"They're keen to be back. One lady messaged me the other day and said, her kids, just got back from pre-school and school and they had their stuff ready to go as soon as they got home. They didn't play until 6:50pm," Ms Chapman said.
According to Ms Chapman, including the older age groups there are 16 teams in the local sport.
"For the junior side of it, the six to 10 age group, we sort of classify that as a non competitive. Then we've got the 12-14 is age group, which is more competitive," Ms Chapman said.
The seniors group play of a Wednesday night, with the stakes being higher.
"Every team verses each other once, and that's how we run the competition over 13 weeks," Ms Chapman said.
According to Ms Chapman, seeing the players improve over season is one of the greatest aspects to the sport.
"Even the parents will mention how different a kid can be from when they first started, as they're going along. Which is good, they can see that," Ms Chapman said.
I've had parents say, it'd be good for them to do the futsal because that's also developing their skills for outdoor, because it's so much quicker."
"if it's raining outdoors and it's wet, the ball will be slower and possibly stop. Whereas indoor, it doesn't stop."
