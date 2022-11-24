Lithgow Mercury

Futsal season returns to Wallerawang

Reidun Berntsen
Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 24 2022 - 5:32pm, first published 5:00pm
Alex and Nate. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Futsal is in full swing, much to the delight its junior players who hit the court on a Friday night.

