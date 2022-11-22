Construction of the much anticipated MRI facility at Lithgow Hospital has been completed, with access to the facility being available in the near future.
Acting General Manager of Lithgow Hospital, Lynette Day said staff are training to prepare for the opening of the facility.
"We're thrilled construction of the new MRI at Lithgow Hospital has finished. We look forward to welcoming our first patients soon after completing final testing of the new equipment and training our staff,"
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole said the facility will be available in the coming weeks and will significantly improve access to essential advanced medical equipment.
"In the coming weeks, Lithgow and Blue Mountains residents will gain access to the latest MRI technology closer to home," Mr Toole said.
"A more accessible MRI service will support timely diagnosis for patients and enable them to seek the right treatment options faster, providing better outcomes for patients and their families."
According to Minister for Regional Health Bronnie Taylor said the new MRI service will provide further job opportunities to the region.
"The new MRI Service supports the thriving Lithgow community by creating more job opportunities for our local workforce, as well as attracting skilled workers to the area," Ms Taylor said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.