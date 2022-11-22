Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow MRI facility construction complete

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 22 2022 - 4:34pm, first published 3:10pm
Joel Dykes (Radiographer) , Audrey Brow (Imaging), Lauren Renshaw (Imaging) ,Lynette Day (A/GM) Michelle Bostock (Chief Radiographer) ,Graham Bates (Senior Radiographer, MRI) Picture supplied.

Construction of the much anticipated MRI facility at Lithgow Hospital has been completed, with access to the facility being available in the near future.

