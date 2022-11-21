Trees planted in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee by Portland Tidy Towns were officially opened over the weekend.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee and Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham attended the occasion, with Mr Gee delivering a speech.
"We had a lovely day," Publicity officer for Tidy Towns, Kaylin Caddis said.
"It was a very fitting tribute to the Queen, who has just been in most of our lives forever. She will be missed by a great deal of us."
The project received funding from the Australian Governments 'Planting Trees for the Queen's Jubilee Program'.
"The trees are beautiful, they are well-established and they look wonderful and it's an avenue like the government requested," Ms Caddis said.
According to Ms Caddis, the trees are just one part of Tidy Towns project to utilise the area in front of Saville Park.
"We're going to have a park put in between the avenue of trees for the children of the town, so it's going to make a beautiful area there," Ms Caddis said.
Following the ceremony, a morning tea was held at the bowling club, with desserts provided by local cafe, 'The Grove'.
Tidy Towns wishes to thank everyone who made the project possible.
The Mercury has contacted Andrew Gee for comment.
