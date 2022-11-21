Lithgow Mercury
Our Places

Portland Tidy Towns officially open Queen Elizabeth jubilee tree avenue

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 22 2022 - 3:47pm, first published 10:11am
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee, Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, Senior Constable Roger Taig and members of Portland Tidy Towns. Picture supplied.

Trees planted in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee by Portland Tidy Towns were officially opened over the weekend.

Reidun Berntsen

Journalist

Local News

