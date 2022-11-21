The repair of Wolgan Valley's only access road could take another month to be completed, according to a statement by Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
Work on the road is underway after a major landslip closed it last week, leaving more than 150 residents isolated in the valley.
"At this stage it will take about four weeks to restore access to the valley, depending on weather conditions," Mr Toole said.
According to Mr Toole, logistics for an alternative track are in the process of being arranged.
"Council and NSW Public Works have engaged engineers and a local earthworks contractor to open a new interim access for residents and workers, including workers from a resort in the valley, by upgrading a disused track," Mr Toole said.
Convoy services continue to be offered to residents four times a day, in order for them to get supplies from Lithgow.
According to Mayor of Lithgow, Maree Statham, she travelled the track being used for convoys to visit the valley and it was in a treacherous condition.
"I am very concerned about people having to use this track for much longer. For this reason, the NSW Government and the Council are moving rapidly to provide an alternative," Ms Statham said.
"My visit really confirmed the urgency required here. Families have been separated, stock need to be accessed to be cared for and businesses have been crippled overnight. We are also approaching the fire season so a safe access and egress needs to be provided."
Ms Statham said the Council continue to work to ensure that isolated residents are able to have ongoing access to essential supplies.
"We have offered to arrange for food and other consumables to be delivered on a regular basis, or as required by the community," Ms Statham said.
