Lucky golfers dominate with big scores on the green

With the Lithgow Golf Club fairways gradually drying up and a little "run" on the fairways starting to come back, it was the C graders that dominated the big scores in Saturday's (Nov 19) single stableford.
The sun was shining and the course is in good condition and a big field enjoyed a good golfing day.
Young Hayden Wren (21) who is a member of the club's green staff came In with a great score of 43 points which gave him the winning C grade voucher and the best stableford score of the day.
Wren looks to be an excellent prospect and is certainly working in the right spot to further his skills.
Runner up Rod Clarke (19) was also in great form amassing 42 points, a score that would have usually won the event in recent months.
Best scratch score in C grade went to Jarred Pattison with 21 points.
There were also some excellent scores in A grade with Justin Nelson (2) coming in with a score of 39 points.
It is good to see him back playing in recent weeks after taking time off and it has not taking him long to slip back into top form.
Best scratch score again went to Brock Egan (+3) with 38 points.
There were a number of countbacks needed in B grade to decide the placings and it was Jeff Geddes (14) who came home the strongest to take the winning voucher with 36 points.
Also on 36 points was runner up Al Mostyn and the best scratch score went to Don Wolfenden (10) with 25 points.
Vouchers went down to those with 24 points and winners were Dylan Campbell, Nathan Marshall, Max Nightingale, Michael Stafford, Paul Stewart, Josh Jones, Mitchell Wallace and Leo Murnane.
Nearest to the pins went to Paul Bosman, Dave Titcume, Brad Gordon, Rod Bright and Gary Keen.
Wednesday nine hole competition (Nov 16):
Winner was Ken Durie with a score of 18 points.
Runner up was Jeff Geddes on 17 points who counted out third placed Paul Stewart also on 17.
Vouchers went to Al Mostyn and John Bird and the nearest the pins were won by Craig Pugsley and Ron Phelan.
Friday nine hole competition (Nov 18):
Kobe Hunter was the winner with 18 points with runner up Brian Giblett amassing 17 points.
Vouchers went to Heath Egan and Wayne Morris.
Nearest the pin went to Jeff Geddes.
