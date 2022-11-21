Lithgow Mercury

Lucky golfers dominate with big scores on the green

By Jeff Geddes
Updated November 21 2022 - 12:48pm, first published 11:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With the Lithgow Golf Club fairways gradually drying up and a little "run" on the fairways starting to come back, it was the C graders that dominated the big scores in Saturday's (Nov 19) single stableford.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Lithgow news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.