It seems television isn't quite done with local eatery 'Mumma Jo's' yet, with the diner set to be featured on channel 7's 'The food dude' next year.
'The Food dude' features Alo Baker travelling around the country to showcase eateries in regional Australia.
According to Mr Baker, Mumma Jo's was one of the businesses nominated by viewers of the show.
Owner of Mumma Jo's, Thomas Rye expressed his gratitude to the people who nominated the diner for consideration.
"I feel very humbled. It's great. It proves that we've done right by the locals, which I think will benefit us in the future," Mr Rye said.
Mr Baker was impressed with the local business and said he wasn't aware of it being featured recently on Kitchen Nightmares.
"I wasn't personally aware of the previous show a couple of days ago. So obviously, it's a testament to these guys and the job they've done in turning the business around, because it looks great," Mr Baker said.
"You come in here, the place looks like an authentic route 66 diner, and then you've got the food as well."
Mr Rye said the diner being featured on 'The food dude' is a great way to show it in a positive light after Kitchen Nightmares.
"I am really excited to be on the food dude, I think that's going to do the town of Wallerawang and Mumma Jo's collectively good," Mr Rye said.
"It doesn't air until May, but I think it's going to do good on a tourism level and a food level. I think it's really going to paint Wallerawang in a better light than what it was on Kitchen nightmares."
Mr Baker said 'The food dude' came about in the midst of COVID-19, a challenging time for the hospitality industry.
"A lot of businesses in regional areas were struggling and when the first lockdown ended, it was chance to give love back to local businesses. So that is where it evolved," Mr Baker said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.