K9 Empire Lodge will soon open its doors, filling a gap in the need for boarding kennels in the region.
Lisa (last name withheld) and her partner are dog breeders from Camden, who made a tree change to the area as it better catered to their needs.
The decision to open a boarding kennel was made unexpectedly, according to Lisa.
"How it all started was a friend of ours who actually bought a puppy from us years ago. She said, 'Lisa, do you mind if you take puppy for a few nights?' I said, 'of course', he was our baby at one stage", Lisa said.
"Then a friend of hers bought a puppy off of us. They asked our friend, 'Where do you leave your dog if you go away?' and they said 'I go back to my breeder.' And then she recommended us. It kind of just blew up from there."
Lisa said she renamed her 'K9 Empire' business to 'K9 Empire' Lodge when they moved into their premises in the area.
"I want to kind of give off that country lodge feeling. So then I changed the name to Canine Empire Lodge when we moved here," Lisa said.
One of the services the business will offer is a 'pet taxi' according to Lisa.
"I still had regulars from our old address. And they're Like, 'how much to pick up our dog, we'll pay anything. We only want you to look after our dog'," Lisa said.
"We're always going up and down to Sydney all the time. so we just thought, Let's just offer a pet taxi as far as near our old address, because that's where most of our clients came from."
Lisa advertised the business in the area for the first time after a suggestion from her partner.
"What's the worst that could happen? The worst that can happen is we are nearly booked out," Lisa said.
Lisa and her partner continue to renovate the property in order to ensure the most comfortable stay for their four legged guests.
"The only issue is it's just a bit rundown, and we're all about providing a luxury stay here. So me and my partner have invested sleepless nights and a lot of money, and we're redoing the whole entire property," Lisa said.
"Two of the sheds actually have eight kennels in one and I think eight and the other. So we've completely upgraded and turned it into a superior room. Now we're in the middle of renovating the other one and calling it the Deluxe Suite."
K9 Empire Lodge will be hosting a grand opening day event on Sunday, December 4. According to Lisa, everybody is welcome.
"We're welcoming us to the community and the community to us. We'll be having free sausage sizzle. A jumping castle and face painting for the kids," Lisa said.
"You'll be able to have a tour of our facility, ask any questions. I'll be doing any bookings if anyone requires the new any new year bookings."
The open day is strictly RSVP only due to catering needs.
You can find more information about the K9 Empire Lodge open day and how to RSVP in our 'What's on' guide.
