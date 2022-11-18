SNAPSHOT: Life in the region through the lens

This newsletter has been going for a while and while it certainly has its fans and I get some regular positive feedback, I feel like it was missing an identity. Something that was immediately obvious to anyone wondering what it was about.
Welcome to SNAPSHOT - subject to name change. A glimpse into the lives of people around the region in photographs.
This week I want to feature a selection of photos taken by Mid-Western resident 'Tim'. These photos were taken on a black and white disposable camera around the Lithgow and Blue Mountains area in 2021. They are unedited. They capture a moody and melancholy mood that perhaps many of us were feeling in 2021 as the second wave of COVID restrictions hit.
Have a great day and have fun snapping.
Benjamin Palmer
Editor
