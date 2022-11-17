The Lithgow region is eligible for financial assistance due to the gas outage, according to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.
This comes after calls for a natural disaster declaration for the area, allowing residents and businesses can recoup their financial losses as a result of the outage.
Whilst a natural disaster hasn't been declared for the outage, there are five active declarations in the region.
Mr Toole said that funding assistance can be claimed due to the active declarations.
"Lithgow LGA is already a Natural Disaster Declared area and in turn is eligible for various funding programs," Mr Toole said.
An Energy Supply emergency declaration was made for the gas outage on Wednesday, November 9.
According to Mr Toole, the declaration doesn't mean financial assistance, but was essential to the process of repairing the damaged main permanently.
"The Energy Supply Emergency allows the Minister for Energy, if needed, to step in and make directions to APA and Jemena. The declaration was signed to ensure absolutely everything is being done to permanently fix the issue as quickly as possible," Mr Toole said.
Mr Toole said the state and federal governments have been working together to address the situation.
"The NSW Government has been working with the Federal Government since the issue occurred," Mr Toole said.
The Mercury has contacted Chris Bowen, Minister for Industry, Energy and Emissions Reduction of Australia for comment.
