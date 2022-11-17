Lithgow Mercury

Lithgow area able to get financial assistance for gas outage due to previous natural disasters

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 10:52am
Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole. File picture.

The Lithgow region is eligible for financial assistance due to the gas outage, according to Deputy Premier and Member for Bathurst, Paul Toole.

Local News

