It has been an interesting season so far for Cricket in the district, with the mixture of the Lithgow and Blue Mountains competition and ongoing wet weather.
According to Matthew Tuxford, the combination of the competition with the Blue Mountains cricket association has made the ladder tighter.
"There's no real standouts so far this year, so it's quite quite quite a competitive competition things are going quite well," Mr Tuxford said.
Despite the weather, Mr Tuxford said minimal matches were unable to proceed last weekend.
"It's been surprising we've only lost two matches or all season so far in the first four rounds, so we're doing a lot better game wise than we expected," he said.
"With La Nina coming through, we were braced for a lot of rain and we've obviously had it, but it's been on the right days. Thankfully."
Despite conditions, three matches were able to go ahead. Portland 5/98 defeated Blackheath B 9/88. Hampton 7/135 defeated Katoomba/Wentworth Falls 9/81 and Hartley 4/147 defeated Blackheath A 6/146.
Mr Tuxford said the district's representative team will be playing in the Bonner cup on December 4.
"We play St Pats old boys in Bathurst, that's our first representative game for the season," he said.
