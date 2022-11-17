THE SAINT: Bruised, battered and they're ours

REMEMBER that old song line .. '.. these little things remind me of - Lithgow..'. . ?
(Actually it was 'foolish things' but that'll do for the purpose of the exercise).
It could well apply to some of the little things reminding visitors of Lithgow for all the wrong reasons.
Case in point the intersection of Mort and Lithgow Streets where traffic from the Bells Line enters our CBD.
The welcome mat is a battered and sad looking Armco barrier (pictured) trashed by an out of control car one Saturday morning more than 10 years ago.
We know it takes time but by any measure that's more than a little tardy.
Dunno whose responsibility but it's either the RMS or Council.
Then there's the fence on the Bridge Street railway bridge overlooking Eskbank, struck by something over a year ago and still a battered eyesore on the route to popular local attractions.
That one may well be up to the railway but in both cases someone needs to emerge from a long slumber and set things straight.
Finally someone needs to remove an old purple lounge suite that someone illegally dumped a while back in the Gray Street car park.
Not a main traffic route but an eyesore nonetheless.
On the credit side it was good to see the Eskbank Street facade of the former railway booking and parcels office complex getting a much needed fresh coat of paint this week.
An example for other landlords perhaps?
RAIN bomb, sleet, snow, polar vortex, mid Winter temperatures - and Summer, at least officially, just days away. Where did it all go wrong? At least the gas is back on - if you can afford to use it.
YOU couldn't avoid the smiles of relief on Lithgow and Wallerawang business people this week when the gas came back on after more than 10 very costly days.
It was an impressive effort by Jimena who brought in around 130 staff from out of town to assist with the operation, together with local emergency services. Just as relieved were those families who, unprepared as they were, had a first ever experience of life camping style. (Following on last week's Saint item we can confirm the Albo government is still 'considering' its options on out of control energy prices. Watch this space - and your meter).
IF the natural disasters of recent months have proved nothing else they have proved how grateful we should be to the volunteer members of the State Emergency Service. Not to downplay the efforts of other services but it's the SES members in the thick of it day after day in a seemingly endless litany of natural disasters. All true volunteers these men and women are true heroes in every community. Just remember that when they ask for help.
