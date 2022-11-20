Thousands of women and children will be spending their christmas in a refuge, According to Domestic and Family Violence organisation 'RizeUp' Australia.
That is 1000's of women and children who have just escaped the terrifying reality that is Domestic and Family Violence.
1000's of women and children who fled with barely the clothes on their back. Christmas is a difficult time for many people, but especially for those in this situation.
Escaping from Family and Domestic Violence is a terrifying ordeal any time of the year, but Christmas can bring extra uncertainty and darkness for women who are trying to keep themselves and their families safe.
It is devastating to be aware of this reality those women and children face at Christmas time.
The RizeUp Christmas appeal is dedicated to ensuring these women and children receive brand new presents that will make their day a bit brighter.
This is why I chose to be an 'elf' for RizeUp's 2022 Christmas appeal.
I want to do what I can to make their christmas just a bit better. I want to give what I can, to help anybody in such a dark situation to be able to see some light.
I am calling on our wonderful kind-hearted community to spare a thought for those people. I will be collecting unwrapped brand new donations of the following for women, children and teenagers:
*Please do not donate any weapon-inspired toys or food.
You can drop your donations off at Onelia's Place in Lithgow or Portland Pharmacy.
I'd like to thank you all in advance for your assistance in changing a person's Christmas for the better.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.