Tas Gas provides assistance to reinstate gas at Lithgow Hospital during outage

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 16 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 11:08am
Tas gas prime mover and trailer carrying the compressed natural gas (CNG) to Lithgow Hospital. Picture supplied.

The Lithgow region has received assistance from all over the country during the gas outage, with one gas network travelling from as far as Tasmania.

