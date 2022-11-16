The Lithgow region has received assistance from all over the country during the gas outage, with one gas network travelling from as far as Tasmania.
Andrew Bambidge, General Manager for engineering operations at Tas gas networks said the industry work together to assist each other during tough times, such as the major gas outage.
"We obviously don't have any involvement or any networks actually in New South Wales. But as a whole, the gas industry is fairly quite tight knit, I suppose in terms of the people that work in the industry are well known to each other.
According to Mr Bambidge, Tas gas offered its support after a phone call from APA, explaining the extent of the gas outage.
"We offered up our compressed natural gas virtual pipeline solution. In regional Victoria, where we operate, we have what we call a virtual pipeline, which is a little bit different to the traditional high pressure pipeline that crosses the country and supplies towns in the traditional manner," Mr Bambidge said.
"We actually transport compressed natural gas in cylinders, on the backs of trucks basically be doubles and semi trailer trucks to regional towns."
Mr Bambidge said that discussions where had with APA and Jemena about which site took priority for assistance from TAS gas.
"They felt that the Lithgow Hospital site was a prime candidate and a high priority site for them to obviously get natural gas reinstated," Mr Bambidge said.
"We were tasked on that Saturday night to mobilize whatever we could to get the Lithgow Hospital back on to natural gas so they could start operating again."
According to a Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District spokesperson, gas services have been restored to the Lithgow Hospital and there are no ongoing impacts of patients.
"Nepean Blue Mountains Local Health District continues to work with the utility network provider to ensure any potential impacts are minimised," the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson went on to explain how the Hospital coped during the outage.
"Lithgow Hospital and its emergency department remained open and clinical care of patients continued during the gas outage," they said.
"During the outage, hot water services at the hospital were impacted and arrangements were made to ensure patients were kept comfortable. Equipment for alternative water heating was sourced and is connected to the Hospital."
"Lithgow Hospital also provided support to local residential aged care facilities to help ensure residents were safe and comfortable."
