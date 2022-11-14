Deputy Mayor of Lithgow Council, Cassandra Coleman has called on the State and Federal Governments to provide the region with financial assistance as it recovers from the gas outage.
"Our region has been doing it tough, we've had fires, covid, flooding and now we've got a gas outage. We need help here, we really do," Cr Coleman said.
Ms Coleman expressed her concerns about the financial impact the unforeseen outage has had on affected residents and businesses.
"We've got six weeks before Christmas and people are out of pocket. People are struggling, People are suffering," ," Cr Coleman said.
"It's really unfortunate this time of year for this to happen, but someone needs to pay up. I don't care whether it's the federal government or state government, who I believe haven't put in an application for disaster funding, or the company itself.
Ms Coleman highlighted how her own family has been impacted by the outage.
"We've had to find heaters for my Grandmother, and she's been coming down to my Mothers to have showers," she said.
Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee has also been actively voicing the need for Financial assistance for the region.
"We need the complete set of state and federal disaster assistance measures. These include the Disaster Recovery Payment to individuals who have been slugged with costs and expenses and the Small Business Grants of up to $50,000," Mr Gee said.
"That's why I'm calling on both the State and Federal Governments to finish the job and answer the calls of our residents and businesses in need."
Ms Coleman credited Lithgow City Council for its timely action in dealing with the disaster.
"I'd like to thank the Council, especially to Jonathon Edgecombe, who has been leading the team in dealing with this disaster," she said.
"I asked the General Manager about putting showers down at the showground and within a couple of days it was done."
