Deputy Mayor calls for Financial assistance as Christmas looms

By Reidun Berntsen
Updated November 15 2022 - 10:42am, first published 8:38am
Deputy Mayor, Cassandra Coleman with the region's temporary gas supply. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.

Deputy Mayor of Lithgow Council, Cassandra Coleman has called on the State and Federal Governments to provide the region with financial assistance as it recovers from the gas outage.

