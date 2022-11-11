A fleeting moment captured on a disposable camera

As a journalist, one of the biggest challenges of my job is listening to somebody and then being trusted to tell their story in an accurate and respectful way. Whether that is visually or through the written word.
While mulling this over sometime last year during the second wave of COVID lockdowns I came up with an idea. I would hand out disposable cameras to people and ask them to capture a literal snapshot of their life through the lens of a dinky cardboard, black and white camera.
There were a few reasons I thought this might be interesting; that the ye olde disposable camera, though now mainly relegated to novelty status these days, was once an essential tool for any traveller or budget conscious person that wanted to capture an event. What better tool to use? The disposable camera forces us to commit to capturing an image in real-time and accepting that it may or may not turn out until you get them processed. What a concept!
Below are a handful of my favourite photos taken as part of this project. Each week I will feature a few more until I run out. I'd like to ask my loyal newsletter readers to send their own 'slice of life' photos my way so that they may be featured here along with a blurb about why the photo is important to you. It can be old or new, it doesn't matter.
These images were taken on a black and white disposable camera by 'Tim'. The photos were taken around the Mudgee, Blue Mountains and Lithgow area in 2021. They are unedited. They capture a moody and melancholy mood that perhaps many of us were feeling in 2021 as the second wave of COVID restrictions hit.
How do they make you feel?
'Tim' said of the images: It's a snapshot of my life in various bits and pieces. I saw the power station at Wallerawang in its last few weeks - demolished to make way for the more efficient power station up the road. I love the old shell sign and pump at Cullen Bullen on the way too - taking images of heritage items with film feels sort of right - the image could have been taken 50 years ago.
Have a wonderful weekend and have fun snapping.
Benjamin Palmer
Editor
