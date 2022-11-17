Lithgow Mercury

Energy Australia Black Rose excellence in BusinessAdvertising Feature

Celebrating innovation and successAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chamber of Commerce President, Peter Pilbeam, opens the Awards. Picture by LDCC

Tickets are selling fast for the Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards. If you are keen for a night of entertainment, and of course some well-deserved awards, then visit www.lithgow.org.au to get your tickets. Local businesses have been nominated across several categories.

Excellence in Micro Business

  • A Reader's Heaven
  • Easyview Blinds and Home
  • Improvements
  • Gang Gang Gallery
  • Kel Lampton Building
  • Lithgow Technology Services
  • Logan Signs
  • Portland Post Office
  • Signature Framing
  • Wolgan Valley Eco Tours

Sponsored by Energy Australia

Excellence in Small Business

  • C & W Printing
  • Erin's Quality Outdoor Power Centre
  • Goodearth Landscape and Building Supplies
  • Hartley Realty & Lifestyle Properties
  • Lithgow Bike Shop
  • Lithgow Glass
  • Lithgow Valley Outdoor Specialists
  • The Fast Fox Lithgow
  • The Hub Gourmet Pizza Bar
  • Tablelands Sports & Spinal Physiotherapy
  • Waratah Dental
  • William's & Son's Butchery on Vale

Sponsored by Energy Australia

Excellence in Large Business

  • Westfund

Sponsored by Energy Australia

Excellence in Innovation

  • Ian Rufus of Hillcrest
  • Kel Lampton Building

Sponsored by Centennial

Outstanding Start Up

  • Cafe Bar 128
  • Fernhill Australia Arms
  • MacMason
  • Mountain Mist Honey
  • Mumma Jo's Diner
  • Renshaw's Bikes Lithgow
  • Sammy's Beauty Lashes
  • Tom Evangeldis Photography

Sponsored by Ferrero

Excellence in Resilience 

  • Glenroy Cottages and Camping Grounds
  • Killibinbin Native Nursery
  • Lithgow & District Workmen's Club Ltd
  • The Blue Fox Lithgow
  • Zig Zag Motel and Frankie's Restaurant & Bar

Sponsored by Greenspot

Outstanding Community Organisation Award

  • Can Assist Lithgow
  • HammondCare
  • Lithgow & District Workmen's Club Ltd

Sponsored by Westfund and Family First

Best Apprentice or Trainee Award

  • Bailey Brown
  • William's & Son's Butchery on Vale
  • Bayleigh Shead
  • Zig Zag Motel & Frankie's Restaurant and Bar
  • Hayden Clark
  • Goodearth Landscape and Building Supplies
  • James Puckeridge
  • Easyview Blinds and Home Improvements

Sponsored by Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards make their long awaited returnAdvertising Feature

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Members of the Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce with local business people from across the region. Picture by LDCC

The Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce (LDCC) and businesses across the region are excited ahead of the return of the Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards finalists for 2022.

After being missed for over a decade, business awards are back in Lithgow and they are greatly deserved given the efforts of businesses over recent years. Drought, bushfires, and COVID have made running local businesses extremely difficult, yet most have found a way to overcome the challenges faced.

The Gala Awards Night, set for Saturday, November 26, is set to be a night of celebration and a night to remember. A night that the business community has been waiting for for 15 years. This night is a recognition of outstanding achievement across the business and wider communities. It's an opportunity for local businesses to share their stories and ideas in celebration of excellence, resilience and innovation.

The Gala Awards Night dress code is cocktail dress, and ticket prices include dinner, local produce and alcoholic tasters, entertainment, networking and live music, along with special guest MC, Peter Watson from 2LT.

The Business Awards have been developed in conjunction with Business NSW, and most of the winners on the night will automatically progress to the Regional Awards. Judging is organised through Business NSW and impartial judges have been sourced from outside the Lithgow LGA.

The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards are part of the Revive Regional Business in Lithgow project that has been funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.

A spokesperson from the Chamber said they were very grateful to Energy Australia, the Awards naming rights sponsor for 2022-2024, and local sponsors Centennial, Ferrero, Greenspot, Westfund and Family First.

The details for the Gala Awards Night are as follows:

  • Date: Saturday, November 26 2022
  • Time: 6.30pm till late
  • Venue: Lithgow Workies
  • Price: $100 general admission, $80 Members
  • Tickets: Book on the Chamber website, www.lithgow.org.au
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail