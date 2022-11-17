The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards make their long awaited return Advertising Feature

Members of the Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce with local business people from across the region. Picture by LDCC

The Lithgow District Chamber of Commerce (LDCC) and businesses across the region are excited ahead of the return of the Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards finalists for 2022.

After being missed for over a decade, business awards are back in Lithgow and they are greatly deserved given the efforts of businesses over recent years. Drought, bushfires, and COVID have made running local businesses extremely difficult, yet most have found a way to overcome the challenges faced.



The Gala Awards Night, set for Saturday, November 26, is set to be a night of celebration and a night to remember. A night that the business community has been waiting for for 15 years. This night is a recognition of outstanding achievement across the business and wider communities. It's an opportunity for local businesses to share their stories and ideas in celebration of excellence, resilience and innovation.

The Gala Awards Night dress code is cocktail dress, and ticket prices include dinner, local produce and alcoholic tasters, entertainment, networking and live music, along with special guest MC, Peter Watson from 2LT.

The Business Awards have been developed in conjunction with Business NSW, and most of the winners on the night will automatically progress to the Regional Awards. Judging is organised through Business NSW and impartial judges have been sourced from outside the Lithgow LGA.

The Black Rose Excellence in Business Awards are part of the Revive Regional Business in Lithgow project that has been funded under the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund, co-funded by the Australian and NSW Governments.

A spokesperson from the Chamber said they were very grateful to Energy Australia, the Awards naming rights sponsor for 2022-2024, and local sponsors Centennial, Ferrero, Greenspot, Westfund and Family First.

The details for the Gala Awards Night are as follows: