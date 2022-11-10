Lithgow Mercury

Group 10 President encourages defunct clubs to make a return

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated November 10 2022 - 3:34pm, first published 12:31pm
The Wallerwang Warriors are no longer part of the Mid West Cup. File picture.

GROUP 10 president Linore Zamparini said any club wanting to return from rugby league wilderness will be accommodated.

