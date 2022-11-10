THE SAINT: Outta gas? The Lithgow community has rallied

COMMUNITY spirit across our area has come to the fore in the real life crisis of failure in the gas supply since last week.
The break in the pipeline at Bathurst had dire implications for many and is far from over
But human kindness is easing the pain with some truly remarkable efforts.
Lithgow Council acted with commendable speed to provide portable showers at the showground while emergency gas supplies have been tankered in to feed the hospital and nursing homes.
But away from official response the everyday resident was stepping up to the plate.
People were offering their electric kitchens for total strangers with cooking difficulties.
Secret Creek was offering free hot takeaway food while across the community ordinary people were providing food packages while Top End Newsagency provided two days of 40 per cent discounted bread.
Most generous were those residents in Lithgow, Lidsdale and Hartley who even offered the use of their home showers. That's taking generosity to a new level.
Portland's Coronation Hotel and Bowenfels' Parkside Motel were also offering use of their showers for a small cleaning fee.
Clearly we're all in this together but when it comes to gas or electricity emergencies the haves helping the have-nots is what this community is all about. And we should be proud of that.
ON a related subject, while average Australians are struggling to survive, the Albo government is 'considering' action to curb the energy cost spiral. 'Consider' is pollie speak for '..we're in no hurry' or '..we don't want to upset the big end of town'. That's not good enough Albo.
Time to show real leadership in this mess. The energy companies have been allowed to call the shots for way too long and people in all sectors of life are becoming desperate.
IN what is a first for Lithgow and a first for Australia a 'Blessing of the Bikes' get together is planned for our showground on November 26.
Blessing of the Bikes is described by the Zaidee's Rainbow Foundation charity as a 'global tradition where motorcycle riders come together to pay respects to fallen riders and to be blessed by the clergy (optional) in the hope of safe riding ahead'.
There will be stalls, live music, even speeches, and a very large motorcycle display as the predicted hordes rumble in. Funds raised by the admission fee will go towards organisations working towards greater organ and tissue donation.
Motorcyclists flock to these things so you can expect much more than just the occasional flutter of a Vespa.
SO the ANZ Bank is pulling out of Lithgow for good. And that won't surprise anyone after the stop-start arrangements of recent months.
It follows other high profile companies snubbing their Lithgow clients with the departure of the Telstra Shop and GIO Insurance and the scaling back of business hours by the NAB.
There are well established alternatives for banking needs in Lithgow. The Commonwealth, Westpac, St George and Family First all have a full time presence in Main Street so time to consider your options, particularly if you're with ANZ.
