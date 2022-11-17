Lithgow Mercury

They say a clean car is a happy car. Not only is a clean car more pleasant to look at and drive in, it could also be a safer car. Clean glass and mirrors means a less obstructed view, while removing rubbish that has collected in the interior removes any loose distraction, as well as potential smells.

Ensuring parcel shelves or boot spaces in hatchbacks are clean and organised also means objects are less likely to move about while driving. A clean car is also one that can last a lot longer given it will be looked after and maintained correctly. Everyone has their own cleaning process, but here are some general tips to get you on your way.

Use a good quality car wash and the same with wax, buy a good quality brand to get a good quality result.

- Vic Weir, motoring guru

What you'll need

  • A flat, open space
  • Hose, two buckets, car detergent (not dishwashing detergent), wheel cleaner, cloths (microfibre is best), auto towel/chamois, glass cleaner, paper towels
  • Always make sure your cloth is clean; if it looks dirty, use another one

Exterior

  • Start with the wheels, washing and rinsing one at a time. Use a cloth or brush with wheel cleaner and get into all nooks and crannies, before rinsing.
  • Rinse down the bodywork. Apply a pre-soak treatment to help remove the grime.
  • Fill one bucket with clean water and one with water/cleaner. Start from the roof and work down, one panel at a time, washing and rinsing. Always rinse the cloth in the clean water before dipping into the cleaner. Dont forget boot/bonnet/door jambs and scuff panels.
  • Dry the car with an auto towel or chamois. Start at the top and sweep water off body panels and glass. Squeeze the cloth out regularly; rinse it as required. Dont forget boot/bonnet/door jambs and scuff panels.
  • Add a protectant (such as wax) or tyre shine if desired.

Interior

  • Remove rubbish and loose items. Take out mats.
  • An electrostatic cloth is perfect for cleaning hard surfaces, otherwise a damp soft cloth.
  • Vacuum the carpets and mats (a small brushed head works best).

Glass/mirrors

  • Use glass cleaner and a paper towel.
  • Always spray cleaner onto the towel, not the surface.
  • For windows with film tinting, use a mild soapy water to avoid damaging the film surface.
