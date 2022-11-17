Is there a best way to give your car a clean-up? Do you start on the inside or out, work form the top to bottom or bottom to top? Picture Shutterstock

They say a clean car is a happy car. Not only is a clean car more pleasant to look at and drive in, it could also be a safer car. Clean glass and mirrors means a less obstructed view, while removing rubbish that has collected in the interior removes any loose distraction, as well as potential smells.

Ensuring parcel shelves or boot spaces in hatchbacks are clean and organised also means objects are less likely to move about while driving. A clean car is also one that can last a lot longer given it will be looked after and maintained correctly. Everyone has their own cleaning process, but here are some general tips to get you on your way.