'Mumma Jo's Diner' is flourishing after the controversial episode of 'Kitchen Nightmares' it featured in, according to new owner Thomas Rye.
"The response is overwhelmingly positive," Mr Rye said.
"We're getting glowing reviews daily, which is fantastic. A lot of repeat customers."
The humble diner left an impression on the entire nation when it aired on the first 'Kitchen Nightmares' episode last month.
The episode was subject to debate on social media about the extent in which it was scripted, after scenes of staff taking jelly shots and frying oil that was long overdue for a change.
Mr Rye bought the diner just days before the episode aired as Mumma Jo sold it for personal reasons.
Since acquiring the business, Mr Rye and his team have made the diner their own by revamping the menu and logo.
Mr Rye has found that people aren't being deterred after the program aired.
"I think because there's the original article saying that I took it over and all the socials have been changed," he said.
"I've been pretty proactive with the new owners message, Most people are like, oh yeah cool, let's have a look."
According to Mr Rye, people travel from different places to see the diner in the flesh.
"We still get a few people coming after seeing the show and decided to come for a drive. We had someone come from Canberra the other week," he said.
Mr Rye credits his team for the success the diner has had since reopening under his management.
"Sally, my operations manager for my group. Without her, I couldn't have done what I've done. Rolly as well, it's been good," he said.
