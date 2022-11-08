Community Spirit: Volunteers help prepare for return of gas

Local Volunteers have rolled up their sleeves to assist in the completion of marking homes safe, as the region awaits gas reconnection.
Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service and Rapid Relief Team members assisted Jemena on the ground, by visiting individual homes in the region and isolating and tagging the gas meter.
The large-scale operation is now complete, according to a Facebook update by Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee.
Bill Robb of the Lithgow/Chifley SES said the mark-safe procedure was conducted by over 300 volunteers in Lithgow, Wallerawang, Oberon and Bathurst.
According to Mr Robb, The process has taken eight days to complete.
" After an early morning safety briefing each day with Jemena (gas works company), volunteers along with members from the Police, visited properties with LNG gas supply to turn off the gas meters and tape them off so they won't be turned back on until the gas supply is reinstated," he said.
"Volunteers visited 13,000 Bathurst, 1000 Oberon, 4700 Lithgow and 700 Wallerawang properties. Fortunately the weather was good and the residents were extremely patient and cooperative."
Mr Robb said the volunteers will partner will jemena technicians to repeat the process, once main gas lines are at a stage to be reintroduced to properties.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.