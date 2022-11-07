Lithgow Mercury

The multi-billion cost of the highway upgrade from LIthgow to Katoomba will exceed the benefits

By Jennie Curtin
Federal agency Infrastructure Australia (IA) has concluded the cost of upgrading the Great Western Highway from Katoomba to Blackheath and from Little Hartley to Lithgow exceeds the benefits.

